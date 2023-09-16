Carson Young is in 52nd place, with a score of -3, following the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Carson Young is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished better than par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Young's average finish has been 54th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Young hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 54th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -7 268 0 15 1 1 $1.3M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Young last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,016 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this week's event.

Courses that Young has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,285 yards, 162 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the 37th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Young was better than just 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Young carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Young had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Young's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Young's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Young ended the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Young had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+100000

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

