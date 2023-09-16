After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Cheng Tsung Pan is currently 60th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Cheng Tsung Pan at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to pick up the win this week.

Cheng Tsung Pan Insights

Pan has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Pan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Pan has had an average finish of 65th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Pan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Pan has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 46 -6 251 0 8 2 2 $1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Pan's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 50th.

Pan has made the cut four times in his previous six entries in this event.

Pan finished 60th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 105 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Pan has played in the past year (7,195 yards) is 72 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Pan's Last Time Out

Pan finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 21st percentile among all competitors.

Pan was better than 82% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Pan recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Pan had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Pan's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Pan's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Pan finished the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Pan finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Pan's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

