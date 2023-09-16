Following the second round of the Fortinet Championship, Chesson Hadley is in 44th at -4.

Chesson Hadley is currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hadley has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hadley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hadley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

In his past five events, Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Hadley hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -7 266 0 13 0 1 $905,616

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Hadley has one top-five finish in his past nine appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Hadley has made the cut in four of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

Hadley did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 107 yards longer than average.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 135 yards shorter than the average course Hadley has played in the past year (7,258).

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley finished in the 37th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 95th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Hadley was better than only 5% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Hadley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hadley recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Hadley recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent outing, Hadley's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Hadley ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Hadley carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+50000

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.