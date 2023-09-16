At the end of the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Chez Reavie at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chez Reavie Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Reavie has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Reavie has had an average finish of 56th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Reavie has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 40 -5 267 0 17 1 2 $2.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Reavie has one top-five finish in his past 12 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

Reavie has made the cut 11 times in his previous 12 entries in this event.

Reavie finished 105th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 173 yards shorter than the average course Reavie has played in the past year (7,296).

Reavie's Last Time Out

Reavie was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 49th percentile.

Reavie shot better than 67% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Reavie recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Reavie did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Reavie carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent competition, Reavie's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Reavie ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Reavie finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Reavie Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Reavie's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.