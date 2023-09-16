Chris Stroud is in 86th place, at E, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to wager on Chris Stroud at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Chris Stroud Insights

Stroud has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stroud has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Stroud has had an average finish of 75th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Stroud has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 46 -7 248 0 7 1 1 $391,560

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Stroud's past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 46th.

In his past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Stroud finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Stroud has played in the past year has been 172 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Stroud's Last Time Out

Stroud was good on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 38th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Stroud was better than only 13% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Stroud recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Stroud did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Stroud recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last competition, Stroud had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Stroud finished the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Stroud finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Stroud Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Stroud's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

