Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Cody Gribble is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Cody Gribble is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Cody Gribble Insights

Gribble has finished below par seven times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Gribble has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Gribble's average finish has been 66th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 50 -3 264 0 12 0 2 $557,163

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Gribble has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 57th.

Gribble made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Gribble last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 105th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 200 yards shorter than the average course Gribble has played in the past year (7,323).

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 27th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Gribble was better than just 13% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Gribble recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Gribble carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Gribble had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent outing, Gribble's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Gribble ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Gribble finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards
Gribble Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Gribble's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.