The Fortinet Championship is underway, and D.A. Points is currently in 60th place with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on D.A. Points at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +150000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

D.A. Points Insights

Points has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Points has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five appearances, Points finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Points has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 49 -3 177 0 2 0 0 $15,390

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Points has had an average finish of 41st at this tournament in six appearances, including a personal best 22nd-place.

Points has made the cut two times in his previous six entries in this event.

The most recent time Points played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 105 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Points will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards during the past year.

Points' Last Time Out

Points was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was poor, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Points was better than 99% of the competitors (averaging 4.00 strokes).

Points did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Points had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Points' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.2.

At that last competition, Points' performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Points ended the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Points finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Points Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Points' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

