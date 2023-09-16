The Fortinet Championship is underway, and D.J. Trahan is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Looking to bet on D.J. Trahan at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

D.J. Trahan Insights

Trahan has finished better than par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Trahan has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Trahan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 40 -4 177 0 2 0 0 $12,350

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Trahan has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

Trahan made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Trahan finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Trahan has played in the past year (7,308 yards) is 185 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Trahan's Last Time Out

Trahan shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship ranked in the 16th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.00).

Trahan was better than only 18% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.50.

Trahan failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Trahan recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Trahan carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last competition, Trahan had a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Trahan ended the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Trahan finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Trahan Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Trahan's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

