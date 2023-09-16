Derek Ernst is in 105th place, at +1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Derek Ernst is currently listed by sportsbooks at +150000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Derek Ernst Insights

Ernst has finished under par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ernst has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five appearances, Ernst has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Ernst has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 62 -4 211 0 3 0 0 $52,898

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Ernst has an average finishing position of 68th in his past four appearances at this event.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Ernst finished 105th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Ernst has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,361 yards, 238 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Ernst's Last Time Out

Ernst was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.41-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship ranked in the first percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Ernst was better than just 6% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Ernst recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Ernst carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Ernst's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Ernst's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.6).

Ernst finished the Barracuda Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Ernst had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.7).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ernst's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

