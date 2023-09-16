The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Estanislao Goya is currently in 86th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Estanislao Goya at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Goya has finished below par eight times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Goya has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Goya has had an average finish of 60th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Goya hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 60th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 49 -6 267 0 16 0 0 $422,226

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Goya placed 86th in his only finish.

Goya has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

The most recent time Goya played this event was in 2023, and he finished 86th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Goya has played in the past year (7,300 yards) is 177 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 34th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Goya shot better than only 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Goya carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Goya did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Goya carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent outing, Goya had a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Goya finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Goya finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Goya's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

