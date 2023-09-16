Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Harrison Endycott is currently 35th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Harrison Endycott at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished below par five times and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Endycott has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

In his past five events, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Endycott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 43 -6 260 0 11 0 1 $610,153

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Endycott's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 24th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Endycott finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this week's event.

The courses that Endycott has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Endycott was better than just 5% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Endycott shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Endycott carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Endycott's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Endycott's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Endycott ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Endycott recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+50000

All statistics in this article reflect Endycott's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

