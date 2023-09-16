Harry Higgs is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to bet on Harry Higgs at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Harry Higgs Insights

Higgs has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Higgs has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Higgs has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -8 261 0 12 0 1 $666,841

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Higgs has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Higgs finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 160 yards shorter than the average course Higgs has played in the past year (7,283).

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Higgs was better than just 15% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Higgs fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Higgs carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Higgs' three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Higgs had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Higgs finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Higgs underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards
Higgs Odds to Win: +40000

All statistics in this article reflect Higgs' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

