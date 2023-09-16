Henrik Norlander is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Henrik Norlander is currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Norlander has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Norlander has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Norlander has had an average finish of 40th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Norlander has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 41 -6 265 0 14 0 0 $544,733

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Norlander has had an average finish of 50th in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Norlander has two made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Norlander finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

Courses that Norlander has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,305 yards, 182 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the fourth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Norlander was better than just 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Norlander failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Norlander had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Norlander's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Norlander's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Norlander finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Norlander Odds to Win: +40000

All statistics in this article reflect Norlander's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

