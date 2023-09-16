Henry Lebioda is in 60th place, at -1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to place a bet on Henry Lebioda at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Lebioda has finished under par four times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lebioda has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five appearances, Lebioda finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Lebioda has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 47 -4 248 0 6 0 0 $225,133

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Lebioda has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 44th-place.

Lebioda has made the cut in two of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Lebioda last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 60th.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Lebioda has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,299 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Lebioda shot better than 67% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Lebioda failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lebioda carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Lebioda's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Lebioda's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Lebioda finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Lebioda finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Lebioda Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lebioda's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.