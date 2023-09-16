J.B. Holmes is in 60th place, at -1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Looking to wager on J.B. Holmes at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

J.B. Holmes Insights

Holmes has finished under par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Holmes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Holmes finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Holmes has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 66 +3 215 0 3 0 0 $58,464

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Holmes' previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 47th.

Holmes has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

Holmes last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 60th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Holmes has played in the past year (7,251 yards) is 128 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Holmes' Last Time Out

Holmes was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the third percentile of the field.

Holmes was better than just 29% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Holmes shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Holmes had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Holmes recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Holmes' showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Holmes finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, less than the field average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Holmes finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Holmes Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Holmes' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

