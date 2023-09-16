After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, J.J. Spaun is currently 60th with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on J.J. Spaun at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Spaun has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Spaun has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

Spaun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Spaun hopes to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -7 265 0 18 1 2 $2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Spaun has one top-10 finish in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 45th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

Spaun finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,294 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 16th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 67th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spaun was better than 64% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Spaun did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other participants averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Spaun recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Spaun carded fewer birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last competition, Spaun's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.4).

Spaun finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.3.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Spaun's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

