The Fortinet Championship is entering the final round, and Jimmy Walker is currently in 18th with a score of -8.

Looking to place a bet on Jimmy Walker at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Walker has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Walker has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 13 rounds.

Walker has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Walker has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -6 271 0 10 0 0 $955,861

Walker has two top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous five appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

Walker made the cut in each of his five most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Walker played this event was in 2022, and he finished 25th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 107 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 163 yards shorter than the average course Walker has played in the past year (7,286).

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was poor, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Walker was better than just 5% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Walker recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Walker carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Walker's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Walker's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Walker finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Walker underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Walker Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Walker's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.