The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Jonathan Byrd is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished better than par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Byrd has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Byrd has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Byrd has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 35 -8 248 0 7 0 0 $322,026

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Byrd has had an average finish of 48th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 35th-place.

Byrd made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Byrd finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Byrd will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards during the past year.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Byrd shot better than 90% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Byrd failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Byrd recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Byrd failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship. The field average was 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Byrd's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Byrd finished the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Byrd finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Byrd's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

