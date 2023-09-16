The Fortinet Championship is in progress, and after the second round Kevin Kisner is in 52nd place at -3.

Looking to wager on Kevin Kisner at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Over his last seven rounds, Kisner has not finished below par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his most recent seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 47 +1 263 0 6 0 0 $167,108

Kisner has an average finishing position of 27th in his past three appearances at this event.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 107 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Kisner has played in the past year (7,285 yards) is 162 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Kisner was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 0.75 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 1.21 strokes on those 24 holes.

Kisner shot better than 100% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 1.75 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Kisner recorded a birdie or better on six of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kisner did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Kisner carded more birdies or better (18) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent competition, Kisner's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Kisner ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Kisner recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
Kisner Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Kisner's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

