The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Kevin Tway is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Kevin Tway Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Tway has finished better than par on six occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Tway has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Tway has had an average finish of 75th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Tway has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 46 -6 262 0 13 0 0 $720,352

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Tway has one win in his past nine starts at this event. His average finish has been 48th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Tway last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 105th.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The average course Tway has played in the past year (7,269 yards) is 146 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the second percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Tway shot better than 97% of the golfers (averaging 3.75 strokes).

Tway shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Tway did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Tway's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that most recent outing, Tway had a bogey or worse on eight of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Tway finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the four par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+100000

All statistics in this article reflect Tway's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

