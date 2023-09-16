After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Kyle Westmoreland is currently 35th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Kyle Westmoreland at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +60000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Westmoreland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Westmoreland has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Westmoreland has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 45 -3 258 0 9 0 0 $261,595

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Westmoreland wound up 35th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Westmoreland has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Westmoreland finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Westmoreland has played in the past year has been 163 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Westmoreland was better than only 15% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Westmoreland shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Westmoreland recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Westmoreland had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that last competition, Westmoreland's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Westmoreland ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Westmoreland recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Westmoreland's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.