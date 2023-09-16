Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Lanto Griffin is currently 127th with a score of +2.

Looking to wager on Lanto Griffin at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +200000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Griffin has scored better than par five times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five events, Griffin has had an average finish of 89th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Griffin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 60 E 256 0 7 0 0 $270,098

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Griffin's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 70th.

Griffin has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Griffin played this event was in 2023, and he finished 127th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 184 yards shorter than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,307).

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 31st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 12th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Griffin was better than just 13% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Griffin did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Griffin did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Griffin carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent competition, Griffin's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Griffin finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Griffin had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.