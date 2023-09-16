The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Martin Trainer is currently in 60th place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Martin Trainer at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Martin Trainer Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Trainer has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Trainer has had an average finish of 51st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Trainer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 48 -5 255 0 8 0 0 $206,188

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Trainer has had an average finish of 60th with a personal best of 60th at this tournament.

Trainer has made the cut in two of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Trainer last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 60th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The average course Trainer has played in the past year has been 187 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 13th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 27th percentile among all competitors.

Trainer shot better than just 1% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Trainer failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Trainer carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Trainer's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last outing, Trainer's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Trainer finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Trainer carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Trainer Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Trainer's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.