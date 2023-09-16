The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Matt Kuchar is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Looking to bet on Matt Kuchar at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Kuchar has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kuchar has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Kuchar's average finish has been 49th.

Kuchar has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 32 -6 265 0 16 1 3 $2.3M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Kuchar has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

Kuchar made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

Kuchar last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 35th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Courses that Kuchar has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,254 yards, 131 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was poor, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Kuchar was better than 42% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

Kuchar carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kuchar carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Kuchar recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last tournament, Kuchar's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.4).

Kuchar ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

