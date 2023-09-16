The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Matthew NeSmith is currently in 86th place with a score of E.

Looking to wager on Matthew NeSmith at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, NeSmith has shot below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

NeSmith has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith has had an average finish of 59th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

NeSmith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

NeSmith has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -5 265 0 16 1 3 $1.8M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

NeSmith has had an average finish of 69th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 51st-place.

NeSmith has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

NeSmith finished 86th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that NeSmith has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,294 yards, 171 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith finished in the 32nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which landed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

NeSmith shot better than 42% of the golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.49.

NeSmith carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the field averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, NeSmith recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

NeSmith's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average (8.8).

In that last competition, NeSmith posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

NeSmith finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, NeSmith carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect NeSmith's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

