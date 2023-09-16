The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Matthias Schmid is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Looking to bet on Matthias Schmid at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Schmid has scored under par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 15 rounds, Schmid has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Schmid has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Schmid has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Schmid has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 42 -8 251 0 8 0 1 $477,673

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Schmid has had an average finish of 82nd with a personal best of 59th at this tournament.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Schmid last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 105th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Schmid has played in the past year has been 163 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Schmid shot better than 67% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Schmid carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Schmid had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Schmid recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last tournament, Schmid's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Schmid finished the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Schmid fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Schmid Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Schmid's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

