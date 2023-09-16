Matthias Schwab is in 60th place, at -1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Matthias Schwab Insights

Schwab has finished better than par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schwab has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Schwab's average finish has been 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Schwab has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 54 -3 265 0 13 0 1 $453,902

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Schwab has had an average finish of 56th in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Schwab made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Schwab finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Schwab has played in the past year (7,253 yards) is 130 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 24 holes.

Schwab was better than only 5% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Schwab fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Schwab carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.9).

Schwab's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Schwab's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Schwab ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Schwab had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Schwab's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

