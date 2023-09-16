Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Morgan DeNeen is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Morgan DeNeen Insights

Over his last five rounds, DeNeen has not finished below par or with a below-average score once.

He has yet to finish any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

DeNeen has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

In his past three appearances, DeNeen finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past three tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

DeNeen has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 105 +1 73 0 1 0 0 $0

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

DeNeen finished 105th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The courses that DeNeen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,222 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

DeNeen's Last Time Out

DeNeen shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

DeNeen shot better than 63% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

DeNeen did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, DeNeen had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

DeNeen's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the field average of 5.0.

At that most recent outing, DeNeen's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

DeNeen finished the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but DeNeen finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards DeNeen Odds to Win: +150000

All statistics in this article reflect DeNeen's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

