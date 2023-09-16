At the end of the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy is currently 127th with a score of +2.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Hardy has shot better than par 10 times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 17 rounds.

Hardy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Hardy has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Hardy will try to make the cut for the seventh event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 39 -6 267 0 19 1 1 $1.3M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Hardy has had an average finish of 77th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 36th-place.

Hardy has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

Hardy finished 127th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Hardy has played in the past year (7,278 yards) is 155 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was in the 16th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship placed him in the 45th percentile.

Hardy was better than just 17% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Hardy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the tournament average was 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hardy had five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Hardy's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average of 8.8.

In that most recent tournament, Hardy's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.4).

Hardy ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hardy had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +50000

All statistics in this article reflect Hardy's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

