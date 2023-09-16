The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Patton Kizzire is currently in 60th place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Patton Kizzire at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +60000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Kizzire has shot below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Kizzire's average finish has been 61st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Kizzire has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 44 -5 264 0 14 0 2 $903,789

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Kizzire has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

Kizzire made the cut in three of his past seven entries in this event.

Kizzire finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 159 yards shorter than the average course Kizzire has played in the past year (7,282).

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 24th percentile of the field.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the ninth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Kizzire shot better than just 15% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Kizzire shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kizzire recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Kizzire's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Kizzire's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Kizzire finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Kizzire had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kizzire's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

