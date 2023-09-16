The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Paul Haley is currently in 86th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Paul Haley at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished under par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Haley has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five events, Haley has had an average finish of 65th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Haley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 51 -3 265 0 12 1 1 $240,152

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Haley's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 49th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Haley played this event was in 2023, and he finished 86th.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 173 yards shorter than the average course Haley has played in the past year (7,296).

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the fifth percentile among all competitors.

Haley shot better than only 5% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Haley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Haley did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Haley's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that last competition, Haley's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Haley ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Haley recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Haley Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Haley's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.