Preston Summerhays is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Preston Summerhays Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Summerhays has shot below par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Summerhays has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Summerhays has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Summerhays has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 35 -2 70 0 1 0 0 $0

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Summerhays played this event was in 2023, and he finished 35th.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Summerhays has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,266 yards, 143 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Summerhays' Last Time Out

Summerhays finished in the 63rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the 27th percentile of the field.

Summerhays was better than 72% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Summerhays carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Summerhays had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Summerhays had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last outing, Summerhays carded a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Summerhays ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Summerhays finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+30000

All statistics in this article reflect Summerhays' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

