The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Richy Werenski is currently in 60th place with a score of -1.

Richy Werenski is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Werenski has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Werenski has had an average finish of 63rd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 40 -6 260 0 11 0 0 $545,544

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Werenski has an average finishing position of 41st in his past five appearances at this event.

Werenski has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Werenski finished 60th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Werenski has played in the past year (7,275 yards) is 152 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the fourth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.44 strokes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

Werenski shot better than 35% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Werenski recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Werenski carded five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Werenski's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent competition, Werenski posted a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Werenski finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Werenski's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

