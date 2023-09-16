Ricky Barnes is in 60th place, at -1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Ricky Barnes is currently listed by sportsbooks at +125000 to win the tournament this week.

Ricky Barnes Insights

Barnes has finished under par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Barnes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Barnes has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 33 -7 209 0 3 0 1 $148,091

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Barnes has had an average finish of 51st with a personal best of 23rd at this tournament.

Barnes made the cut in six of his past 10 entries in this event.

Barnes finished 60th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

Barnes will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,322 yards during the past year.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Barracuda Championship, which placed him in the 53rd percentile of the field.

Barnes shot better than only 1% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Barnes shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Barnes recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Barnes had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that last competition, Barnes had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Barnes ended the Barracuda Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.3 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Barnes had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (0.7).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Barnes Odds to Win: +125000

All statistics in this article reflect Barnes' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

