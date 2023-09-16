After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Robert Streb is currently 86th with a score of E.

Looking to bet on Robert Streb at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Robert Streb Insights

Streb has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Streb has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Streb has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 47 -8 249 0 8 0 0 $274,242

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past nine appearances at this event, Streb has had an average finishing position of 56th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Streb finished 86th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Streb has played in the past year has been 132 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 48 holes.

Streb was better than 67% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Streb fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Streb carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Streb recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent outing, Streb's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Streb finished the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Streb finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Streb Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Streb's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

