Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox is currently 35th with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Russell Knox at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Knox has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Knox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In his past five events, Knox's average finish has been 42nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Knox has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 48 -5 267 0 18 0 0 $452,368

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Knox has two top-10 finishes in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Knox finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Knox has played in the past year (7,241 yards) is 118 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 49th percentile of the field.

Knox shot better than 67% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Knox shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Knox carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Knox's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent competition, Knox's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Knox ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Knox finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Knox Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Knox's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.