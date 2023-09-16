Ryan Armour is in 105th place, at +1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Ryan Armour Insights

Ryan Armour Insights

Armour has finished better than par seven times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 11 rounds played.

Over his last 11 rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Armour has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Armour has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 48 -5 263 0 13 0 0 $507,369

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Armour has an average finishing position of 78th in his past seven appearances at this event.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Armour finished 105th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,123 yards this week, 105 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Armour will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,278 yards during the past year.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Armour shot better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Armour recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Armour carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Armour recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Armour had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Armour finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Armour's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

