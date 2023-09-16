The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Ryan Palmer is currently in 86th place with a score of E.

Looking to bet on Ryan Palmer at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Palmer has finished under par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Palmer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Palmer has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Palmer finished 86th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 43 -5 258 0 10 0 1 $734,075

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Palmer placed 86th in his only finish.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Palmer last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 86th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

The average course Palmer has played in the past year has been 160 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

Palmer was better than only 5% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Palmer did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Palmer had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Palmer's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that last tournament, Palmer's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Palmer finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Palmer had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Palmer's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

