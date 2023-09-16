Following the second round of the Fortinet Championship, Sang-Moon Bae is in third at -11.

Looking to wager on Sang-Moon Bae at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sang-Moon Bae Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bae has finished better than par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Bae has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Bae's average finish has been 58th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Bae has had an average finish of 58th in his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 39 -6 233 0 3 1 1 $37,753

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

The past five times Bae played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Bae has one made cut in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The average course Bae has played in the past year (7,312 yards) is 189 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Bae's Last Time Out

Bae finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was poor, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Bae shot better than only 12% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Bae did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Bae recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Bae did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship. The tournament average was 5.2.

At that most recent competition, Bae had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Bae ended the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Bae carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Bae Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Bae's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.