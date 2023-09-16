The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Scott Brown is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Scott Brown is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Scott Brown Insights

Brown has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 11 rounds, Brown has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Brown has had an average finish of 85th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Brown has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 67 +1 252 0 6 0 0 $78,995

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Brown has one top-five finish in his past 10 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 46th.

In his past 10 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

The most recent time Brown played this event was in 2023, and he finished 105th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

Brown will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,281 yards during the past year.

Brown's Last Time Out

Brown finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Brown was better than 95% of the field (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Brown failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Brown carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Brown's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the field average (5.2).

At that most recent outing, Brown's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Brown finished the Barbasol Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Brown finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Brown Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Brown's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

