Scott Harrington is in 35th place, at -2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Scott Harrington is currently listed by bookmakers at +60000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Harrington has scored below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Harrington has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Harrington has had an average finish of 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Harrington has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 41 -5 254 0 8 0 0 $194,550

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Harrington has had an average finish of 34th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 23rd-place.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Harrington finished 35th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 175 yards shorter than the average course Harrington has played in the past year (7,298).

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Harrington shot better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Harrington did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Harrington had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Harrington's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Harrington's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Harrington ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Harrington finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+60000

All statistics in this article reflect Harrington's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

