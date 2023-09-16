At the end of the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Scott Stallings is currently 60th with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on Scott Stallings at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Scott Stallings Insights

Stallings has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stallings has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Stallings has had an average finish of 60th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Stallings has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Stallings hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 44 -4 267 0 14 0 0 $1.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Stallings' previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Stallings last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 60th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The courses that Stallings has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,308 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was poor, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

Stallings was better than 67% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Stallings carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Stallings did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Stallings' seven birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Stallings had a bogey or worse on 13 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Stallings ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Stallings carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Stallings Odds to Win: +35000

All statistics in this article reflect Stallings' performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

