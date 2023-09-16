The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Sean O'Hair is currently in 60th place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Sean O'Hair at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Sean O'Hair Insights

O'Hair has finished better than par three times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, O'Hair has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, O'Hair has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 42 -5 251 0 7 0 0 $297,557

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past seven appearances at this event, O'Hair has had an average finishing position of 43rd.

O'Hair has made the cut in four of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

O'Hair finished 60th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course O'Hair has played in the past year (7,308 yards) is 185 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 38th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

O'Hair was better than 72% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

O'Hair carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, O'Hair had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

O'Hair's five birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent outing, O'Hair's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

O'Hair finished the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but O'Hair finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards O'Hair Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect O'Hair's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

