Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Seung-Yul Noh is currently 105th with a score of +1.

Seung-Yul Noh is currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week.

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 13 rounds.

Noh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Noh has had an average finish of 66th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Noh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Noh has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 52 -4 267 0 15 0 0 $402,693

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Noh has had an average finish of 84th with a personal best of 62nd at this tournament.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Noh last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 105th.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Noh has played in the past year (7,305 yards) is 182 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was in the 53rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 57th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Noh was better than just 6% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Noh fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Noh had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Noh recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent tournament, Noh's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Noh finished the 3M Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Noh recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Noh Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Noh's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

