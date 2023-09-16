After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Taylor Pendrith is currently 127th with a score of +2.

Looking to place a bet on Taylor Pendrith at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 48 -3 269 0 16 0 2 $1.1M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Pendrith has had an average finishing position of 77th.

Pendrith made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Pendrith last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 127th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, shorter than the 7,123-yard length for this event.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 189 yards shorter than the average course Pendrith has played in the past year (7,312).

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Pendrith shot better than only 5% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Pendrith failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Pendrith had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Pendrith's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Pendrith's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Pendrith ended the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Pendrith recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Pendrith Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

