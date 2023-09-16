Following the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Tom Johnson is currently 20th with a score of -3.

Looking to bet on Tom Johnson at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +150000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Tom Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished under par three times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Johnson has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

Johnson has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Johnson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 20 -3 69 0 1 0 0 $0

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Johnson finished 20th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The courses that Johnson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,074 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be 7,123 yards this week.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 13 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 29) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which landed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson was better than only 4% of the field (averaging 5.08 strokes).

Johnson shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 13 par-3s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

On the 13 par-3s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Johnson's two birdies or better on the 29 par-4s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent tournament, Johnson's par-4 performance (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.3).

Johnson ended the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8), with one on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Johnson's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

