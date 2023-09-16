The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Tommy Gainey is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Tommy Gainey at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +150000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Tommy Gainey Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Gainey has finished better than par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 11 rounds played.

Over his last 11 rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Gainey has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Gainey has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 28 -10 205 0 3 0 0 $97,787

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Gainey placed 35th in his only finish.

Gainey made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

The most recent time Gainey played this event was in 2023, and he finished 35th.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

The average course Gainey has played in the past year has been 152 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Gainey's Last Time Out

Gainey was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the first percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Gainey shot better than 100% of the golfers (averaging 3.25 strokes).

Gainey recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Gainey recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Gainey's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent tournament, Gainey's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Gainey finished the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Gainey finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Gainey Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Gainey's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

