Trevor Cone is in 60th place, at -1, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Trevor Cone is currently listed by bookmakers at +60000 to pick up the win this week.

Trevor Cone Insights

Cone has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Cone has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Cone has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Cone has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 54 -3 266 0 13 1 1 $478,279

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Cone has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Cone has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Cone played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Cone has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,302 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the second percentile of the field.

Cone shot better than 35% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Cone did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Cone did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Cone's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that last competition, Cone's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Cone ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Cone finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Cone Odds to Win: +60000

All statistics in this article reflect Cone's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

