Troy Merritt is in 127th place, at +2, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Troy Merritt is listed at +100000 to win the Fortinet Championship this week.

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Merritt's average finish has been 78th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Merritt has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 53 -5 254 0 9 1 1 $699,583

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt has one top-five finish in his past 11 appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 48th.

Merritt has made the cut in six of his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Merritt last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 127th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than average.

Courses that Merritt has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,260 yards, 137 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 61st percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Merritt shot better than only 15% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Merritt carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Merritt recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Merritt had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last outing, Merritt had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Merritt ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Merritt had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
Merritt Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Merritt's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

