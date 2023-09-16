The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Tyler Duncan is currently in 105th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Tyler Duncan at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Duncan has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Duncan has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Duncan has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Duncan has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 45 -7 260 0 12 2 2 $1.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Duncan's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 59th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Duncan last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 105th.

Silverado CC (North) will play at 7,123 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,018.

The average course Duncan has played in the past year (7,267 yards) is 144 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Duncan shot better than 35% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Duncan recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Duncan recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Duncan's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Duncan's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Duncan finished the Wyndham Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Duncan recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Duncan's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

